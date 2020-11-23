15
Eyes on the Ground: Akufo-Addo adopts 'Free Borla' campaign ahead of December polls

Mon, 23 Nov 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), has over the weeks, deployed strategic means of winning the votes of Ghanaians in the upcoming December polls.

From embarking on mini-rallies where vibrant youth hold placards at vantage points, to other virtual events.

The latest several Ghanaians may not be aware of, is a free waste collection promise, which has already started in some parts of the country, particularly the capital city.

Per details in a video sighted by GhanaWeb, a waste collection truck was stationed at a vantage point at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra, with President Akufo-Addo and his vice’s picture pasted on it.

It had the inscription, "Free borla, 4 more for Nana"

Further inscriptions on the truck read "V16 Now VS Volunteer Support Team

