Eyes on the Ground: No light, no vote - Residents of Kpadom tell politicians

Source: Kamal Ahmed, Contributor

Residents of Kpadom a farming community in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern region have vowed to boycott election 2020 over lack of development in the area.

According to them, they have been living in darkness due to an abandoned ongoing electrification project in the area.



In a video sent to GhanaWeb, they reiterated that poor road network, no light, robbery, and lack of potable water are their main concerns in the area.



They warned that no political party or politician should come to their area to campaign if these challenges are not tackled immediately.

