Eyes on the Ground: Parts of Kaneshie First Light road filled with rainwater

Video Archive
Sat, 18 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The heavy downpour of rain in the early hours of Saturday, March 18, 2023, left some road users stranded at Kaneshie in Accra.

In a video captured by GhanaWeb, the road that leads to Russia from Kaneshie First Light was flooded.

The drains were all covered with the rainwater and motorists had to navigate their way through carefully.

Some commercial vehicle drivers also parked their vehicles close to the Las Pamas eatery to wait for the rains to subside.

Watch the Eyes on the Ground video below;

