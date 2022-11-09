Eyes on the Ground: Two reported dead as taxi submerges after heavy rains at Madina

Two people have reportedly died after a taxi submerged during a rainstorm in Madina, a suburb of the Greater Accra Region.

An eyewitness who spoke to GhanaWeb said that an hour of rain led to the roads and gutters around some parts of Madina, including the Ridco area, becoming heavily flooded, which resulted in the taxi being pushed into one of the big drains that stretch from Ridco to Dome.



According to the witness, the taxi, which had three passengers - a woman and her two children as well as the driver - was flashed by the flood water from Ridco to Madina Warehouse.



He said that a motor rider managed to rescue the mother and one of her children but could not help the driver and the other child.



The witness added that the bodies of the driver and the other child could not be found even after a rescue team from the Ghana Police Service and Ghana National Fire Service came to the scene, and they have been presumed dead.



IB/BOG