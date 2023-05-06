0
Menu
News

Eyes on the Ground: Watch how Kasoa-Nyanyano road got heavily flooded after downpour

Video Archive
Sat, 6 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parts of Kasoa, a community in the Central Region, were heavily flooded after the downpour on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Videos of the flood in Kasoa captured by a GhanaWeb journalist showed the Kasoa-Nyanyano road virtually cut off to human and vehicular movement.

A lot of vehicles - private and commercial - were forced to park due to the high level of water on the road which left many road users stranded.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of heavy rains in southern Ghana.

According to the agency, areas in these parts of the country will be experiencing intense rains and thunder on Saturday.

“Volta, Oti. Eastern, Northern and parts of the western region are already engulfed by rain and thunderclouds. The clouds will spread to more areas within the aforementioned regions. Later, Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo, and Savannah regions will experience similar conditions,” the GMA wrote on Twitter.

Watch videos of the flood below:







IB/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police
Joseph Yamin escapes assault from NDC youth
I have never said Bawumia will become president – Buaben Asamoa
National Cathedral: Cathedral Secretariat responds to Ablakwa's Scandal publications
Stop parading yourself as ex military officer - GAF warns lawyer
Gold Mafia exposé: Presidency confirm receipt of Al Jazeera letter – Source
31-year-old Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in Brixton - UK police confirm
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Related Articles: