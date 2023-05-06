Eyes on the Ground: Watch how Kasoa-Nyanyano road got heavily flooded after downpour

Parts of Kasoa, a community in the Central Region, were heavily flooded after the downpour on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Videos of the flood in Kasoa captured by a GhanaWeb journalist showed the Kasoa-Nyanyano road virtually cut off to human and vehicular movement.



A lot of vehicles - private and commercial - were forced to park due to the high level of water on the road which left many road users stranded.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of heavy rains in southern Ghana.



According to the agency, areas in these parts of the country will be experiencing intense rains and thunder on Saturday.



“Volta, Oti. Eastern, Northern and parts of the western region are already engulfed by rain and thunderclouds. The clouds will spread to more areas within the aforementioned regions. Later, Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo, and Savannah regions will experience similar conditions,” the GMA wrote on Twitter.

Watch videos of the flood below:















IB/SARA