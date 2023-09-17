FACTCHECK: Did IGP Dampare serve as Atta Mills' aide-de-camp at any point?

IGP George Akuffo Dampare

The claim that current Inspector-General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare served as a one-time aide-de-camp (ADC) of late John Evans Atta Mills has come up in recent times in the wake of a leaked tape probe by parliament.

The police chief, when he appeared before the Samuel Atta Akyea-led committee took time to explain how he rose to become IGP in 31 years having joined the Ghana Police Service as a recruit in 1990.



Throughout his narration of his journey as a police, he stressed a number of achievements he chalked individually or as leader of a group plus his academic pursuits which he believes along with miracles, made his rise through the ranks one purely based on merit.



Incidentally, his role as ADC to late Atta Mills was missing in his personal narration.



It was and remains absent in his official profile as published on the site of the police service as well as copies supplied to the media, a copy of which was published by GhanaWeb.



Who is an aide-de-camp?



In strict terms, an ADC is a military officer acting as a confidential assistant to a senior officer.



But in terms of political presidential definitions, they are senior military of police officers who are assistants to the president and or vice president.

The president has a senior military office as his ADC in his capacity as Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, whereas the Vice President has a police ADC in his capacity as head of the Police Council.



Where was Dampare when Mills was Vice President



Mills served a Vice President between 1996 and 2000 under late Jerry John Rawlings.



According to Dampare's professional trajectory in 1996 he had became a Chartered Accountant, and had applied for promotion and became Superintendent of Police. Which means he skipped the Deputy Superintendent of Police post.



From the position of constable and within 6 years, he had risen to became Superintendent of Police (1st June 1997), he remained at that post for the remainder of Mills' tenure as Veep.



It is thus difficult to reconcile how he could have acted as ADC to Mills when he was actively in the service with no record of secondment to the presidency at the time.



Anyidoho speaks on ADC Dampare

The most recent ADC to Mills claim was made by Koku Anyidoho, a former spokesperson of Mills.



In a tweet earlier this week, Koku highlighted Dampare's qualifications and meteoric rise in the police service linking same to Mills' decision to supposedly appoint him as an aide-de-camp without any lobbying.



“Listening to IGP Dampare eloquently speak about his qualification & meteoric rise in the police service, I now know why Vice President Mills chose him as aide-de-camp without any lobbying," he tweeted.



It is worthy of note that Anyidoho did not serve in the presidency when Mills was Vice President but years after he had become president.



GhanaWeb is running checks within the Police Service to put this issue to rest. We wil keep readers updated on same.



SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Traders at the Tetteh Quarshie Art and Craft Market reflect on 2021 demolition with GhanaWeb TV's Etsey Atisu on #SayItLoud:











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



