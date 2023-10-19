FDA advises media, CIC to desist from promoting unregistered products

Logo of the Food and Drugs Authority

Source: GNA

The Western Regional Directorate of the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has encouraged media houses and Community Information Centres (CIC) to stop promoting unregistered products through their media.

Dr Martin Kusi, the Western Regional Director of the FDA, advised them to strictly demand the registration documents and other certifications before airing or promoting any brand of products, particularly drugs, on their airwaves.



He was speaking to the Ghana News Agency about the recent surge in advertisements for drugs and other unregistered products.

Dr Kusi said the war favouring consumer safety must be seen as a collective responsibility of manufacturers, advertising entities and consumers in public health management.



However, the well-being of consumers being a key priority to the FDA could never be achieved in a vacuum, he said and entreated all well-meaning Ghanaians to support the Authority in promoting consumer safety.