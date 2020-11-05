FDA calls on public to report suspected side effects of drugs

Food and Drugs Authority

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), as part of its 5th annual social media campaign on medicine safety, is calling on healthcare professionals and the public to report suspected side effects from medicines.

Dubbed #MedSafetyWeek, the campaign is themed “Every Report Counts”, and it seeks to create awareness about the importance of reporting suspected side effects from medicines to the FDA.



During the campaign, healthcare professionals and the public are also advised not to wait for someone else to report their suspicions.



According to a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of FDA, Delese A. A Darko, “medicines are safe and effective, but side effects, also known as adverse drugs reactions can happen. It is hard to predict who will experience a side effect, but it is essential that any potential risks, including how medicine is used, are understood and communicated.”



“Reporting helps to identify new side effects or unexpected and serious safety problems with medicines (including herbals), vaccines, and other health products in order to gain more information about known effects,” she added.



Mrs Darko further stated that “the FDA with the help of Technical Advisory Committees carry out analysis of safety reports received and takes regulatory actions including education for patients and healthcare professionals to reduce the risk associated with the medicines, label changes to provide additional information on the risk-benefit profile of the medicines, withdrawal of the medicine from the market etc, to protect public health and safety.”

“Patient safety is always our top priority, and we have identified a number of new safety issues that were previously unknown through reports received from patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and the pharmaceutical industry.”



You can report suspected side effects to the FDA using the paper adverse reaction reporting forms available in healthcare facilities and community pharmacies nationwide.



You can also download the Medsafety app on App Store and Google Play Store.





Every report counts! If you think you are experiencing a new side effect from taking your medication, report it to the FDA by downloading the MedSafety app or to your healthcare professional. #MedSafetyWeek #PatientSafety #SideEffects #EveryReportCounts #pharmacovigilance pic.twitter.com/q3MJk9UUvR — FDAGhana (@fdaghana) November 3, 2020