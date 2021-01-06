FDA cautions radio stations against advertisement of sexual enhancement drugs

Food and Drugs Authority

Radio stations in the Ashanti Region have been warned against the advertisement of sexual enhancement medicines on their platforms.

The warning by the regional branch of the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) follows the continuous flouting of the directive laid down by the regulatory body by some radio networks.



According to the Head of the Ashanti Regional FDA, Nora Narkie Terlabie, radio stations who use their network for such advertisement risk facing the law.



"The FDA has cautioned several media houses to stop this lawlessness but they seem not concerned... the law is clear, sexual enhancement drugs cannot be advertised on radio in the country, but sadly some radio stations continue to flout this simple rule," said Madam Nora Terlabie.

The directive does not only apply to radio stations in the Ashanti Region alone but all other radio stations in the country.



Most radio stations in the country have been found guilty of using their channel for the advertisement of sexual enhancement drugs despite the FDA directive that frowns on it.