FIDA-Ghana congratulates Opoku-Agyemang, calls for passage of Affirmative Action Bill

The Ghana Chapter of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA-Ghana) has extended its warmest congratulations to Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on her appointment as running mate to the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress.

FIDA-Ghana said as a group that advocates affirmative action law in the country, it considers this appointment as a major step in getting more women at the top hierarchy in politics and national governance.



FIDA-Ghana further noted with concern the “misogynistic comments which often follow female political appointments and would like to advise all to exercise restraint and desist from making statements that will deter women from engaging in party politics.”



According to FIDA-Ghana, in the recent parliamentary primaries of the two biggest political parties in the country, “only 24 women from NPP and 23 women from NDC sailed through”.

“These low numbers do not augur well for good governance”, the group said, adding: “Rwanda and Norway have shown the way that more women in decision-making positions strengthen executive governance and address socio-economic issues holistically.”



The group, therefore, appealed to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection; the Presidency and Parliament to expedite the process for the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill into law before the end of the year as promised by the President.

