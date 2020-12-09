FLASHBACK: Election 2020: Akufo Addo, Mahama sign peace pact

In the lead-up to the 2020 elections, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and opposition leader, John Dramani Mahama signed a peace pact on Friday, December, 4.

The event put together by the National Peace Council was to get New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress to use the courtroom in case of any dispute amid the declaration of the 2020 election results.



With the Electoral Commission set to announce the results of the Presidential election today, December, 9, the World will expect the two political parties to act per the provisions of the peace pact should they have issues after the declaration.



President Akufo Addo and the largest opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) Presidential candidate, John Mahama will today(Friday) sign a peace pact ahead of Monday’s(December 7) general elections.



The event which has been put together by the National Peace Council is to get the two leading politicians to commit to non-violence, resort to judicial process in seeking redress in case of dispute and work towards eradicating vigilantism.

The signing of the pact at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra is expected to tone down the rising tension ahead of the elections.



Ghana goes to the polls on December 7, 2020, to elect a President and 275 Parliamentarians to govern the country for the next four years.



The election is expected to be keenly contested between the two leading parties- the governing New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress(NDC).



