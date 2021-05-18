FLASHBACK: NPP's Delta force storms Kumasi court; frees 13 suspects

Members of Delta Force attacked a court in Kumasi

It has been some four years since members of a vigilante group affiliated to the New Patriotic Party stormed a court and freed their colleagues who were being held for causing trouble at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council.

Starr FM reported then that weapon-wielding members of the Delta Force took over the court and free thirteen suspects.



The marauding group also attacked the presiding judge who had earlier ruled that the suspects be remanded to appear before the court on April 20, 2017.



An eyewitness who spoke to Starr News disclosed that Presiding Judge Mary Senkyire, prosecutor and Bailiff had to be rescued by the Police in court.



Some members of Delta Force, a vigilante group strongly affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti region Thursday morning stormed a Kumasi Circuit Court to free 13 of their members who were facing charges for causing mayhem at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council.

According to information gathered by Starrfmonline.com, the irate group destroyed court properties and freed the suspects in the process.



The 13 members were detained in connection with attacking the Regional Security Coordinator.



No arrest has since been made even though the Police were present in court. The latest action by the NPP vigilante group comes after the National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah said the Delta, Invisible forces and the other forces are not registered and therefore do not exist.

According to him, those groups are action groups of party foot soldiers who are perpetuating violence and molesting Ghanaians.



“There are no legally registered vigilante groups in this country and for that matter, there are no such groups to be disbanded.



However, I think we need to be pragmatic and accept that foot soldier of the leading political parties are known to constitute themselves into action troops to molest and unleash violence on the peace loving people of this country.”



