FLASHBACK: Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's exclusive GhanaWeb interview

The appointment of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of the opposition NDC’s flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, seems to be appreciated by the rank and file of the party.

Even though there is some opposition, for example, from a Volta Region group, the overwhelming acceptance is overshadowing that.



In a rather unsurprising manner, the incumbent NPP is criticizing decisions she took when she was the Minister for Education.



Yaw Buaben Asamoa (YBA), the Director of Communications of the NPP at a press conference immediately Naana’s appointment was announced on Monday, stated that under her watch as Minister for Education, the allowances of teacher trainees, for example, were scrapped, even against appeals to reconsider that decision, adding that “indeed, it was one of the things she was proud to have done”.



YBA added; “In an ideal world, one of the strongest things going for the selection of the good Professor would be that she is a woman, and this will be met with a lot of enthusiasm. Unfortunately, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang hardly meets the expectations of someone who has the track record of fighting for women and their welfare.”



But on GhanaWeb’s ‘21 minutes with KKB’, published on Sunday, August 19, 2018, the educationist addressed these issues. In particular, she responded to earlier criticism by Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the current education minister, who said earlier that she did not know what she was doing.

“What I expected was that as somebody who has taken over from me, we would have an opportunity to work together, but if that wasn’t the case, it didn’t really bother me,” she said.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also spoke on her achievements as the Minister for Education in the GhanaWeb interview.



Watch below the full interview.





