FLASHBACK: UG lecturers’ sex tape hits online?

Prof. Ransford Gyampo is a lecturer at the University of Ghana

On November 21, 2023, news reports of alleged sexual misconduct by Prof. Ransford Gyampo, Head of European Studies at the University of Ghana emerged.

In the report captured by MynewsGh.com, it indicated that the lecturer was captured in a BBC Africa Eye documentary dubbed; ‘Sex for Grades’ persuading a BBC reporter to meet him at the mall where he was caught on camera making “numerous inappropriate demands.”



The report further noted that Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor, another lecturer at the Department of Teacher Education of the School of Education and Leadership on the other hand, was allegedly making lustful moves on a supposed prospective applicant who wanted to pursue a Master's Degree programme in his Department by telling her that his wife was out of the country and therefore would want to have her [applicant] to make him her side guy.



Mynewsgh.com cited a post by a Twitter user; My Leakz. The said post had two separate pictures with the caption: ” Hello Ghana, I have a surprise for you all. Before the surprise can someone please check if Dr. Bu and Prof. Gya are doing well, I don’t want any heart attack. I have a nice video here titled BuGya featuring two most popular Leg lecturers dropping soon…”.

Below is the original article as published by Mynewsgh.com on November 21, 2019:



UG lecturers’ sextape hits online?