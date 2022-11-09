FULL TEXT: Elvis Afriyie Ankrah submits forms to be NDC General Secretary

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah is vying to become the NDC's General Secretary

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, an aspirant for the position of General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has submitted his nomination forms to the party headquarters.

Doing so on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the former Director of Elections of the NDC called on the party members to ensure that they do not crash the hopes of the many Ghanaians who are looking up to them.



He explained that it is important to note that the scheduled national delegates congress of the party in December 2022 will be the most critical in its history.



“But I can tell you right now that this delegate congress is the most critical elections in the history of our dear country. If we get it right as a party the whole country will get it right and if we get it wrong the country will sink,” he said.



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah is facing competition from Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, the current Deputy General Secretary of the NDC; and Fifi Kwetey, a former Member of Parliament for Ketu South and Deputy Minister of Finance.



Read his full statement during the presentation of his nomination forms below:

Take a moment and carefully think about the ramifications of putting the wrong people in the right offices. It's akin to going fishing with a sharp shovel. This party is the last frontier of hope for the many hopeless people across this country and this election is the most hopeful thing that the people of this country are looking forward to this year. How we move forward as a party and a country is predicated largely on the outcome of this election.



Take a moment and carefully think about the ramifications of putting the wrong people in the right offices. It’s akin to going fishing with a sharp shovel. This party is the last frontier of hope for the many hopeless people across this country and this election is the most hopeful thing that the people of this country are looking forward to this year. How we move forward as a party and a country is predicated largely on the outcome of this election.



Every serious-minded person in our party should know that this is not just another election neither is it just another call to duty. This is a sacred opportunity bestowed on us by the people whose shoulders we stand on today to call ourselves The National Democratic Congress.



The sweat and blood of our forebears cannot be allowed to waste because the prisons and dungeons they called home throughout the revolution struggles will bear a condemnation to us all if we make waste of their struggles.



The sacrifices of the 1980s were endured by all primarily because farmers from Yeji to Dodi Papase where I was born, fisherman and women from Elmina to Denu, market women from Makola to Kumasi all knew then that if they could endure it one more time, they will be able to build a democracy, an economy and an enabling environment that will allow the fourth republic to thrive and last for the benefit of all. However, that fourth republic is under attack by a clueless bunch of people led by a man who could only be described as the greatest mistake of our democracy and the worst experiment of the fourth republic.

As catastrophic as that is, the real nightmare is that we still must endure it till 2024 before help will come. However, there’s no special help coming from above, ladies and gentlemen there’s no calvary coming with the sunset or the roaring seas. We the National Democratic congress are the calvary. You and I are the only ones who can save this country one more time. And you the delegates are the ones upon who’s shoulder rest the sole responsibility to restore hope and give Ghanaians the much-needed assurance of a better tomorrow.



This is why I say to you that, you are playing the role of God and you must see your responsibilities both as democratic and spiritual because the very survival of this country and this democracy rest on it.



I take solace in the fact that, given the chance, the delegates of the NDC always gets it right. Afterall it was you the delegate who gave us the rare fortune of being led by our founder H.E. Jerry John Rawlings and H.E. Prof. Mills both of blessed memory and H.E. President Mahama who’s track record is a thing of greatness of beauty and beauty of greatness.



To my colleagues contesting for various positions in the party. That you are even considered for a leadership position in a party like the NDC is a privilege not an entitlement. This party has suffered enough mostly from internally generated wounds.



That’s why from the beginning of my campaign I instructed my team and made sure I run a clean, decent and respectful campaign. No NDC member is my enemy because when it comes down to it, I prefer the worst form of the NDC to whatever else any party has to offer me.

So, let’s recognise our common enemy. Our common enemy is the hardship and suffering the Akuffo Addo led government has subjected us all to. Most of which was done because they are completely out of their depth and some of which are done intentionally so that they can weaponize poverty and hardship to win elections. If you are contesting any position in this party and you cannot contest based on the best qualities you possess and you cannot sell the best ideas you have to make this party win 2024 election, you have no place in this contest and you are a traitor to the very ideals of this party.



No one in the NDC is an enemy of anyone in the NDC. Even if you don’t like someone in this party, and you know that person is good for this party, for the sake of love of party, you must encourage them to succeed. Those people who are contesting even though they know they cannot do the job for which they are contesting for should know that they are better off joining the NPP because their victory will be a victory for the NPP.



I love this party! I know you all do. If I thought for a split second that what I am doing will be tantamount to danger for this party I will gladly excuse myself however I know, you know and the delegates know that for this election of 2024, I am the best person for the job and it’s for that reason why I came to submit my form to contest the position of General Secretary to help organise the party for battle and victory in 2024.



I have always believed that when a man gets into his head to do something, and when he exclusively occupies himself in that pursuit, he must succeed, whatever the difficulties. We will win 2024 by all means but first I appeal to the best in you delegates to vote massively for me as your next General Secretary. Thank you and God bless you.



