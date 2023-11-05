FULL TEXT: Flagbearer Bawumia's victory speech after Nov. 4 vote

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has emerged victorious in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer election held on November 4, 2023.

The announcement of Dr. Bawumia's victory was made by the Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe at the Accra Sports Stadium.



According to the official results, Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, secured the second position with 71,996 votes, representing 35.52% of the total valid votes.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto garnered 1,459 votes, whiles the fourth contender, Francis Addai-Nimoh got 781 votes.



Party leaders at the venue took to make submissions around the theme of unity of purpose and the need to charge towards the 2024 polls with the view to retaining political power.

Bawumia delivered a victory speech that chronicled his life from Sakasaka basic school through to the Bank of Ghana and subsequent foray into frontline politics.







Find full text of Bawumia's victory speech below:









SARA



