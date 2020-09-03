Politics

FULL TEXT: NDC statement on 'NPP-sponsored violence during voters registration'

Johnson Asiedu Nketia is General Secretary of NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the violence that characterised the just-ended voters registration exercise were masterminded by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), citing an alleged leaked audio as proof.

The NDC made the allegations on Thursday, September 3, 2020, during a press conference addressed by the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.



“The just-ended voter registration will go down in history as by far the most violent voter registration exercise ever conducted in the 4th Republic of Ghana,” he said.



He said the violence-ridden registration exercise is a testimony of the NPP government’s grand scheme to apply violence and other undemocratic intimidation tactics to rig the upcoming elections.



“A further confirmation of this grand agenda is contained in an NPP leaked audio capturing the voice of the Deputy Regional Minister of the Bono East Region addressing a session of the NPP Invisible forces and Delta forces at a meeting held deep in the night at a secret location immediately before their deployment to cause mayhem in most parts of the Country during the registration exercise.

“In this leaked audio tape, the Deputy Regional Minister Hon. Oti Gyaaka popularly known as “Homeboy” was caught giving explicit instructions to the NPP Vigilante to among other things maim and commit murder where necessary with the promise of state protection and reward instead of prosecution,” Asiedu Nketia said.



