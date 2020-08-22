FULL TEXT: New Patriotic Party's 2020 Manifesto

General News Sat, 22 Aug 2020
The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) today, August 22, 2020, in Cape Coast, outdoored its 2020 manifesto ahead of the upcoming December general elections.
Notable among the policies is the abolishment of the guarantor system to allow all tertiary students access to education on a loan basis to be paid later.
The ruling NPP said it is optimistic that the policies, outlined in its manifesto will grant the Akufo-Addo administration another four-year mandate by the Ghanaian populace.
Read the party's manifesto below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
