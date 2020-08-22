General News

FULL TEXT: New Patriotic Party's 2020 Manifesto

Some key Members of New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) today, August 22, 2020, in Cape Coast, outdoored its 2020 manifesto ahead of the upcoming December general elections.

Notable among the policies is the abolishment of the guarantor system to allow all tertiary students access to education on a loan basis to be paid later.



The ruling NPP said it is optimistic that the policies, outlined in its manifesto will grant the Akufo-Addo administration another four-year mandate by the Ghanaian populace.

Read the party's manifesto below:





NPP 2020 Final Web by Mawuli Ahorlumegah on Scribd

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.