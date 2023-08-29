Failed aspirants are talking over whom to support for November 4 - Kwadwo Poku

Kwadwo Poku

One of the aspiring presidential candidates who did not reach the top five list to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary on November 4, 2023, has stated that there have been discussions among some of the aspirants over who to support going into the November 4, 2023, election.

According to Kwadwo Poku, multiple talks were held on the subject, but the decision to endorse a candidate by the defeated aspirants is a personal one.



He stated that “meetings had taken place, and that except for the establishment candidate, some of us resolved to back a candidate from among us who would perform well.



But it is a personal decision, and the five of her candidates who were unable to attend would have to select who to endorse”.

“We have completed the superdelegates conference, and the five candidates who did not make it to the November 4 election will have to decide who they will support. We can all support the same candidate, or we might each support a different one. In any case, we must protect the party’s democracy.



Personally, in the next two weeks, I will speak with my followers and ask which of the candidates they believe is a potential winner of the process and will undoubtedly win the 2024 election, so that we can support the individual.”



He was speaking with Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM.