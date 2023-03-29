Failure to approve Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill will be political suicide – Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George

Member of parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has opined that failure on the part of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to assent the passage of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill will be political suicide.

The controversial bill which is known as the Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill is currently before Parliament.



According to the lawmaker, should the president fail to append his signature to the bill, two-thirds of members of Parliament, can vote in favour of the bill to be passed into law.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Citi News, Sam George advocated for the passage of the Bill and indicated that failure to approve the Bill will become an indictment on government.



“The president will be requested by Parliament to sign the bill into law. It will be politically suicidal, and it will mark the sound of a dead mill on his abysmal government if he said he was not going to sign that bill into law.

“That will be the beginning of the collapse of his government and his legacy. And so I don’t want to have that thought because I think that his advisers and handlers will advise him accordingly,” Sam George is quoted by citinewsroom.com



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo speaking at a joint press conference with US Vice President Kamala Harris in Accra said his government has since intervened to make some modifications to the current Bill which is before Parliament.



MA/DA