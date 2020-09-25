Failure to heed intel caused Western Togolanders to be 'more audacious' – Security analyst

Security Analyst, Adib Saani

Security analyst Adib Saani has blamed the brazen activities of the Western Togoland secessionist group on the failure of Ghana’s security authorities to heed “early warning signs.”

Mr Sanni indicated that such actions are bound to recur because the secessionists have become more determined to “make strong political statements and control the narrative.”



Addressing the issue on his Facebook timeline on Friday, 25 September 2020, Mr Saani intimated: “We ignored the early warning signs and thought this was all a joke.”



“We arrest and release, re-arrest and release again.”



“Despite the presence of intelligence officers, they have largely failed to gather actionable intel in real time.”



Mr Sanni, who is also the Executive Director of the Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace-Building, also said, “They seem to be succeeding into bullying government into submission.

“They have succeeded in disrupting lives and holding the nation hostage.



“Soon, we might go beyond condemning their actions to asking them what their demands are,” he added.



He further predicted that the secessionists “might start targeting critical infrastructure,” adding that infrastructure such as the over 100-kilometre Accra - Atimpoku - Juapong stretch, Adome bridge and the Akosombo dam are “high-value targets” that we cannot trade-off.



He, therefore, demanded the resignation of the National Security Minister, Mr Albert Kan Dapaah over the matter.



He also suggested that investments are made in human security.





In furtherance, he called for a collaborative effort with the Togolese authorities “so the group does not engage in cross-border activities and the trafficking of weapons to oil their seeming war machine.”



Members of the Western Togoland secessionist group blocked major entries into the Volta Region.



The group mounted the blockade on Friday dawn, 25 September 2020, barring people from entering or leaving the Volta region.



This caused serious traffic on the stretch.

According to Class News' regional correspondent Albert Kuzor, five members of the secessionist group have suffered gunshot wounds.



The police cautioned commuters via Facebook on Friday morning, “Good morning Ghana, commuters to and from Accra – Ho – Aveyime – Adidome – Mepe – Akuse – Aflao are likely to experience traffic due to security operations within those areas.



"Anybody travelling on any of these roads should exercise caution,” the Facebook post read.



