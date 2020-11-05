Failure to implement AWW Report is Akufo-Addo’s biggest indictment – Edudzi Tamakloe

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Private legal practitioner, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has said the refusal of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to implement the recommendations of the report by the Emile Short Commission regarding the violence that characterized the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, is his biggest indictment.

He noted that the report made several recommendations which when implemented would have dealt with some of the electoral violence seen in this country.



But, according to him, Akufo-Addo has deliberately refused to implement the recommendations.



The Justice Emile Short Commission was established by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo under Article 278 of the 1992 Constitution, to enquire into the events and associated violence that occurred during the Ayawaso-West-Wuogon by-election on January, 31, 2019.



The Commission further presented its report to Mr. Akufo-Addo on Thursday, March 14, 2019.



The government issued its White Paper on the report and rejected most portions of it.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day programme on Thursday, November 5 in connection with an assurance given by the Inspector General of Police James Oppong-Boanuah, that the safety of Ghanaians is assured ahead of the December 7 polls Mr Tameklo who is also a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said “ the President himself has condoned, conspired and done everything to unleash violence.



“We were here when party hoodlums were so emboldened to storm a court presided over by a female judge and freed men in custody.



“What happened to them? They were fined which was paid by the NPP and the case ended. That is the level of official complicity.”



He added “Our president has refused to act on the Ayawaso West Wuogon report. That is the biggest indictment on the president ever. The report said Double who was cited to have unleashed assaults, should be prosecuted. What happened to that?”





But responding to his claim on the same show, Dennis Aboagye, a member of the Communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) dismissed the assertion and said the president acted appropriately in relation to the report.



He further noted that there were several cases of electoral violence during the tenure of the NDC but these cases were not attended to.



“Our people were brutalised in Akwatia by Baba Jamal, our people were beaten in Odododiodio in 2016 and what happened?”