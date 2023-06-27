Fake policeman arrested at Assin North election grounds

The police are giving no room for unruliness and living up to expectations as a series of arrests of miscreants happen to trail the Assin North by-election.

In a video making rounds on social media, a young man is seen in the grips of two hefty policemen.



The unidentified young man dressed in a black police uniform is said to be an imposter and received a lot of hooting and shouting from some Assin North residents when he was being escorted by the police.



Meanwhile, in another turn of events, according to a 3news.com report, a military impostor has also been arrested with some weapons in his possession.



The arrest comes after the security forces were tipped off about his suspicious behaviour as voting commenced at Assin North.



The Ghana Police Service has, however, assured the people of Assin North of unflinching security and protection throughout the by-election slated for today, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.





ABJ/OGB