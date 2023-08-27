1
Fall out from NPP Special Delegates Conference: Kennedy Agyapong hailed, Alan trolled on social media

Kennedy Agyapong And Alan Kyerematen Kennedy Agyapong came second in the elections held on Saturday

Sun, 27 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some members of the public have taken to social media to heap praise on the flagbearer-hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong as he leapfrogged Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to the second position in the just-ended super delegates conference.

According to some social media commentators, Alan Kyerematen was a big disappointment after failing to catch up with Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and finishing in third position.

Meanwhile, others have lauded Assin Central member of parliament, Kennedy Agyapong for securing the second spot in the delegates congress which was not expected prior to the elections.

Some individuals believe that Alan Kyerematen is no longer relevant in the NPP, however, his stepping down for President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be the flagbearer party after the tie in the 2007 congress is a blunder that has jeopardized his political ambitions.

At the super delegates conference held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong placed second after polling 132 votes while Alan came third with 95 votes, and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia topped with a whopping 629 votes.

