Family demands justice for 13-year-old defiled girl

Months have passed, the victim, a class 4 pupil still remembers every bit of her ordeal

The family of a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly defiled at Agbo-to-me-korpe, a farming community and a suburb of Afife in the Ketu North Municipality has called on the court to ensure that justice is delivered for their daughter.

The incident which occurred in June this year has forced the victim and her families to relocate to another area as a result of mockery and stigmatization they are being subjected to by village folks.



It’s about 4-months since the 13-year-old girl was reportedly defiled by Samuel, a man believed to be in his late 30s at Agbotome, when she was sent out by the mother to sell okro and some other vegetables in the village.



Though weeks and months have passed, the victim, a class 4 pupil still remembers every bit of her ordeal.



The mother of the victim, a petty trader and a farmer told the news team that court proceedings have seemingly been extremely slow and burden her financially.

She explained that her daughter has been traumatized and experiences abdominal pain since the incident happened.



For her, all she wants is the laws to work and give her the needed comfort.



Simon Atsu, who is the uncle of the victim expressed frustration with the trial process and calls for justice for his niece.