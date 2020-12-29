Family of deceased in Techiman South election violence demand compensation

Family of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed when security operatives opened fire into agitating NDC party supporters at the Techiman South collation center, say they are disappointed no investigation has commenced into the matter.
The family is also demanding compensation for their loss.
Komla Adom spoke to father of the deceased, Abdallah Ayaric in Techiman.
Background
Following the declaration of the December 7 parliamentary results, the main constituency that has come under contention is the Techiman South Constituency.
There, the NDC avers that their candidate Christopher Beyere Baasongti won and not the NPP’s candidate Martin Adjei Mensah-Korsah.
More than six others were injured when security operatives opened fire into a crowd of agitating supporters during the chaos.
