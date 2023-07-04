FanMilk recalls 28 batches of Fan Yogo following texture concerns

FanYogo is one of the main products of FanMilk PLC

FanMilk Ghana Limited has formally admitted to texture concerns relative to one of its main products, Fan Yogo.

The company via a July 3, 2023 press statement said it acknowledged the concerns on the texture of some 28 batches and had since recalled same.



“Importantly, our expert team has confirmed that the above batches are safe for consumption. In addition, we engaged the Food Research Institute (FRI) to conduct an independent test which also confirmed that despite the variation in texture, the product is still safe to consume.”



The statement continued that the company despite the incident had conducted comprehensive tests on the affected batches to ascertain the root cause of the issue.



“So far, the root cause identified on the recent issue of FanYogo is due to both a recent change in our starch source and variations in handling.”



It listed five major outlets where persons with the affected batches of the product can go and have their supplies replaced.

For weeks, patrons of the ice cream had raised issues about how the texture had changed considerably - visibly and taste wise.



It led to calls by a section of the public for a boycott of the particular ice cream until the compnay offers an explanation.



