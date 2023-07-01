Fanfare was too much; it's not about dancing and jogging - NPP told on Assin North defeat

Charles Owusu, former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, has diagnosed some reasons that led to the defeat of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Assin North by-election.

The New Patriotic Party's candidate, Charles Opoku, lost the election after polling a little over 12,000 votes while the opposition National Democratic Congress', James Gyakye Quayson, polled 17,245 votes to win the election.



Following the by-election, the NPP has assured their members and supporters that they will return to the drawing board and right their wrongs as they await the 2024 elections.



However, their defeat didn't come without lessons.



To Charles Owusu, one of the things that caused the NPP's defeat is their leaders and government officials driving luxurious cars to Assin North to campaign for their candidate.



According to him, the party's national executives' display at the constituency was infuriating and believed it provoked the electorates to vote against the NPP.



He noted that the national executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress went to the constituency in pickup vehicles whereas the NPP leading members chose to go there with Land Cruisers.

" . . it looked like they went to do a fanfare but the NDC were serious . . . it is not about dancing and jogging, " he slammed the NPP.



He hoped they have learned their lessons going into the 2024 elections saying "I feel some things didn't go well but it's a lesson".



He made these comments on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show.



Watch video below



