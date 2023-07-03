Farmer allegedly commits suicide over GH¢600 debt

A 41-year-old farmer in Tei Nkwanta near Koforidua has reportedly committed suicide over a GH¢600 debt.

According to the report, the farmer whose name was given as Ebenezer Tettey-Wayo, took his life after he attempted to pay GH¢500 out of the GH¢600 of the debt he owed, but the creditor refused.



A relative who narrated the incident indicated that Tettey-Wayo had been exhibiting unusual behaviour in recent days, leading some to inquire about his well-being.



However, when questioned, he insisted that he was not sick.



“Yesterday, I was told he was behaving in a peculiar way, they asked him if he was sick, and he said he wasn’t. This morning, my child called me to ask me if I knew Eben was sick. I asked what was wrong with him. I was told that yesterday after behaving weirdly, he ran into the room.



“After I was told, I said I’d call one of my siblings who is at Kade, to tell him what was happening. After I got off the phone, my child came to tell me that Eben had committed suicide and was dead,” she said.



She continued to narrate that she didn’t even get to ask him if he was okay as he committed suicide and died before she could return.

It is believed that the financial burden became overwhelming, leading him to the decision that suicide was the only way out of his predicament.



“I wasn’t around, I didn’t even get to ask him what it was. I was just told he was running around saying he owed money. And that he had gone to pay 500 out of the 600 Ghana cedis but they said they will not take it,” she said as she wept.







