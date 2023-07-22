Farmer jailed 15 years for defiling 10-year-old girl

File photo

Source: GNA

The Agona Swedru Circuit Court has sentenced Kweku Otiwah, a farmer at Gomoa Techiman to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling a 10-year- old pupil.

The accused, 45, pleaded guilty to the charge of defiling an under-aged girl.



Prosecuting, Police Sergeant Emmanuel Ackonor told the court presided over by Jonathan Nunoo, that the accused lived in the same community as the victim.



He said the complainant, James Tawiah, also a farmer at Gomoa Techiman, is the grandfather of the girl.



On Wednesday, July 5, 2023. the accused visited the complainant’s house to buy akpeteshie( local gin) from the girl’s mother and took advantage of her in the shop when the woman later left for a funeral.

The prosecutor said the accused after the act gave her GHS2.00 and warned her not to disclose it to anyone.



Tawiah, who was asleep indoors later came out and saw sperms of the accused on a mat and questioned the little girl about it.



The prosecutor said Tawiah arrested the accused and handed him over to the police while the girl was sent to Gomoa Dawurampong polyclinic for medical attention.



Prosecution said after investigations the accused was charged with the offence.