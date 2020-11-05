Farmer loses farmland for supporting NDC parliamentary candidate

The man claims his 17 acres of farmland has been confiscated [File photo]

Correspondence from Bono Region

Farmland belonging to a communicator of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality, Kwadwo Kwaah has been seized by a traditional ruler.



The seizure of the farmland follows the communicator’s support for the NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate for the Atebubu-Amantin Constituency, Sanja Nanja.



Confirming the incident, the farmer disclosed to GhanaWeb that he has received news that his 17 acres of farmland has been confiscated by Nana Boakye Yiadom, the Dawuakwahene of the Atebubu Traditional Council.



According to him, despite the news being all over town, he is yet to be officially communicated to by the chief.



He added that he is surprised by the decision of the chief as he has been farming on the land since 2012 and has always paid the needed royalties every year.



“It is true, I have received news that my farmland has been confiscated by the Nana Boakye Yiadom. That is the news I have heard making rounds but I am yet to be informed officially. Basically, the chief says I have been campaigning for Sanja Nanja. ”

Meanwhile, Nana Boakye Yiadom has confirmed that he has indeed seized the land belonging to the NDC sympathiser.



He indicated that there is an order by the Traditional Council that no one should support Sanja Nanja and so the seizure is a punishment for flouting the order.



“It is true, and I am a typical example. I am a chief and I will not lie. I can even mention the one I took my land from. He is an NDC communicator. I did this because he does not respect our customs.



The Atebubu Traditional Council said they don’t want anyone to support Sanja Nanja”.



There has been a protracted tussle between the Atebubu Traditional Council and Sanja Nanja since 2016 after the latter rained insults on the Queen mother for the area, Nana Afia Donyina on the radio.