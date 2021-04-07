Farouk Aliu Mahama provides GH¢10,000 emergency water supply for Yendi

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama is the Member of Parliament for Yendi

Source: Abdul-Hanan, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has made payment of Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS10,000) to the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to provide potable drinking water for residents of the area.

The fee is to enable the GWCL procure the services of tanker drivers to supply constituents on daily basis.



The intervention comes on the back of a perennial water shortage that has hit the area for months.



Alhaji Farouk wrote on Facebook that “My emergency intervention comes in the wake of an acute water shortage that has hit the area. This move forms part of my raft of measures to alleviate the issue of water crisis while we await government’s $30m Yendi Water Project to kickstart and come on stream.”

He continued “To hold up the perennial water shortage in the interim, we are collectively considering the dredging of the River Daka to increase the water holding capacity of the main water source for an all year round supply of water.”



However, the legislator over the weekend visited the Yendi Water Treatment Plant which is facing challenges in water supply.



Alhaji Farouk Mahama pledged to support the GWCL in Yendi in dredging the Dakar River (Kulkpini) to hold enough capacity for supply to Yendi township and its environs.