Fast track Open University policy - GRASAG to government

Logo of Graduate Students Association of Ghana

The Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) is demanding the speedy implementation of the proposed Open University policy by the government.

According to GRASAG the policy if adopted will greatly improve the number of people who acquire tertiary education.



President Akufo-Addo during his first state of the nation address announced that the government is considering proposals to adopt the open University policy. The president bemoaned the low numbers in the country’s university space hence the need to chart new paths to have the challenge addressed.



“This will be achieved by significantly increasing enrolment in existing public and private universities and through the establishment of an Open University. We expect record numbers of enrolment over the next four years,” he said.



The proposal has been welcomed by GRASAG who have expressed their desire to support government in ensuring the actualization of the policy as it answers years of advocacy. According to GRASAG, an Open University in the era of Covid-19 is necessary to facilitate virtual enrolment, lecture delivery, certification, and also ensure affordability.

Speaking to Starr News, Public Relations Officer of the group, Yao Agbenyo said the policy will be critical to increasing the numbers in the country’s universities.



“Sometimes prospective students want to work while schooling, the Open University will allow them to work and be able to access university education. And that will be pivotal in the development of our country,” he said.



They want the government to fast track the implementation process to take advantage of the Free SHS policy as not many students per the current structures will gain admission to the university.



Meanwhile, GRASAG is appealing to the President and the Ministry of Education to extend the laptop distribution programme to graduate students to enhance their role as partners in national development through research and practice.