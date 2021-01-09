Father of Jinapors congratulates his sons for making it to Parliament on NPP and NDC tickets

John Abdulai Jinapor with his brother Samuel Abdulai Jinapor

Buipewura Congratulate His Two Sons For Making History By Going To Parliament On the tickets of the Two Major Political parties in Ghana

The Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional area of Gonja, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor (II) who doubles as the Vice-President of the Gonja Traditional Council and Vice- President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs has congratulated his beloved sons Hon. John Abdulai Jinapor and Hon Lawyer Abu Jinapor representing Yapei-Kusawgu and Damongo Constituencies respectively for a successful swearing-in ceremony as Members of Parliament (MP’s) for the 8th Parliament of the Republic of Ghana yesterday 7th January, 2021.



“First in history two biological brothers (one father, one mother) will possibly debate each other from the other sides of the aisle in the 8th parliament of the 4th republic”; the Buipewura said in a statement signed on his behalf by his PRO Prince Gbanso Busunu dated 8th January, 2021.

“I can’t hide my outmost joy and happiness you have brought to the family and Gonja Kingdom as well. Keep it up and continue setting the pace for the youth not only in Gonjaland but in Ghana to follow” the Buipewura further said adding “I wish them well in their new role bestowed upon them by their constituents and pray for God’s guidance and protection against all odds that may come their way”.



The Vice President of the Gonja Traditional Council said; “Let me again use this opportunity to wholeheartedly acknowledge the immense contribution of my beloved beautiful wife Alice Achulo Jinapor for her patience, dedication, care, and love towards making this dream a reality. Am forever indebted to you”.