Father of shot 18-year-old in Techiman South is an NDC executive

Abdallah Ayaric was one of two who killed in the December 7 shooting incident

It has emerged that the father of the 18-year-old boy who was shot during the Techiman South electoral violence on December 7 is a constituency executive of the National Democratic Congress.

18-year-old Abdallah Ayaric was one of two who were reported dead after the December 7 shooting incident which marred the Techiman South constituency election results collation.



Report has it that a misunderstanding ensued over the results when it was declared that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah had won against Mr. Beyere of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The deceased has since been buried in line with Muslim customs.



Narrating the incident to 3news’ Komla Klutse, mother of the deceased, Edith Mensah, said her son was a very calm person.

“My son was not a rowdy or noisy person, you will barely see him at places with a lot of crowd but his liked to argue about football so you would find him there”, she said in Twi.



She explained that but for her husband’s involvement in politics and the role he played as a constituency party executive, her son would not have gone to the collation centre.



“When it comes to politics you wouldn’t find him indulging in search things such but his father is part of the party so he thought everything was done at the collating center that was why he went there”, she said.



The bereaved mother demanded that justice be served.