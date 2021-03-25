Fees paid by students asked to defer credited to their accounts - GIJ

Ghana Institute of Journalism

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has disclosed that fees paid by the affected students asked to defer their course would be carry forward to the next academic year.

The school says the directive given to students to defer the course for the next academic year should be seen as a punishment.



Public Relations Officer of the School Gad Bingaab, speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said the directive given was to ensure that affected students do not lose their studentship.



He indicated that deferment is not to punish affected students stressing,



payments made by students before deferment is credited to the student’s account.

He further explained that the affected students do not have access to the Learning Management System (LMS) and cannot write the exams.



He said the affected students paid the frees after the system had closed and the extended date had elapsed.



Students he noted were given 24 weeks to pay their fees but some failed to meet the deadline.



