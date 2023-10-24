Female robber leads gang on rampage in Somanya, shoot three, rob fuel station, mobile money vendor

A file photo

Correspondence from Eastern Region:

Another armed robbery incident has been recorded in Somanya in the Eastern Region, the second in 12 days.



Four robbers including a female on the evening of Monday, October 23, 2023, between 6:30 and 7:00 pm, launched a daredevil robbery act on the Gaso Filling station and a mobile money vendor located at Ogome, a suburb of Somanya.



Eight robbers including a female, in a similar fashion, robbed the SP Gas filling station, located less than 200 meters from the Goaso filling station on October 11, 2023.



The four robbers are suspected to be part of the same gang of the eight robbers who struck at the SP Gas station some two weeks ago.



The armed robbers were armed with pump action guns with the female amongst them solely engaging in the firing, and shooting sporadically into the air.



They robbed the fuel station of an undisclosed amount of money.

A nearby mobile money operator was not spared as he reportedly lost over twenty-eight thousand Cedis (GHC 28,000) to the criminals.



An attendant of the filling station and two other eyewitnesses were shot in the course of the robbery.



TWI NEWS



Two of the victims have been admitted at the Yilo Krobo Municipal Hospital while one was treated and discharged at the Somanya polyclinic.



The robbers after the act, fled into nearby bushes before the arrival of the Somanya Police.



Although the robbers were pursued by the police, the chase was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, the police following the earlier incident, wrote to all major businesses directing them to close their shops and offices by 8 pm to avert similar incidents. This directive, however, is not being observed by the business operators.



Police have also commenced investigations into the latest incident.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



