Fight over Techiman South Seat won’t stop now – Asiedu Nketia

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johson Asiedu Nketia, known globally as General Mosquito, says the party is not done in its fight for the Techiman South Constituency seat.

According to him, although the NDC needs some documents to prove their case in court, they have been denied access to them by a tyrant but they will persist in their pursuit for justice until justice is given to them.



Mr Nketia made this known while speaking on Accra-based TV3 monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

He said “We have to secure the means of going to court. Even the means of going to court and having the chance of winning is still being blocked by the tyrant.



“So why do you want to go to court when the person who knows that when you go to court you will need A, B, C and so we are blocking your means of getting there so that you cannot go to court. And then sycophants will be sitting outside and shouting go to court. If we have to go to court about Techiman, we can only go to court to challenge the results of Techiman as declared. We are being denied even the opportunity of sighting what results were declared when the law gives us an entitlement to a copy,” he said.