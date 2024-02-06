Fighting payroll ghosts: Controller to start 'no Ghana card, no pay' policy

Signage of the CAGD HQ in Accra

As part of efforts to eliminate fictitious entries in the public sector, Mr Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, the Controller and Accountant General, has issued a stern warning to employees.

He announced that the Controller and Accountant-General's Department is poised to expunge the names of individuals who have not linked their Ghana card to the payroll system.



Addressing the annual conference of the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department in Kumasi, Mr Kwaning-Bosompem stressed the importance of adopting innovative approaches to manage public finances for a trustworthy payroll system.



He underscored the implementation of a two-year initiative urging individuals on the payroll to link their National Identification Authority (NIA) number to the payroll database.



“If you don’t have an NIA card, very soon, your pay will be disconnected,” he cautioned, emphasizing that even if the NIA card is missing, the individual's number remains on the database.



"Verification can be conducted and individuals may be invited for physical validation if doubts arise,” he added.

Meanwhile, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), called for a collective effort to combat corruption.



Expressing concern over the stagnant Corruption Perception Index for four years, she urged active participation from everyone, not just those in authority, to improve the perception of corruption.



Representing Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah commended the department for its significant developments.



He highlighted the importance of technology and innovation in the accounting and finance sector.