Filing of nomination: Presidential aspirants commend Electoral Commission

EC Chairperson, Jean Adukwei Mensa

Presidential aspirants who filed their nomination to contest for the December Elections have commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for putting in place the process to ensure free, fair and transparent general elections.

They said the Commission had been open and receptive to their concerns despite the fact that they had come up against challenges in the filling of their nomination forms.



Madam Akua Donkor, Aspirant of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) praised the Election Management Body, for restoring the right logo of the Commission, which was in line with all state institutions.



“This is the right logo for the Commission. It is the same being used by institutions of all state institutions and I did not understood why it was changed. The Police, Military, Ministries, Judiciary, Embassies among others are using the same logo why must the past EC administration change it,” she quizzed.

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, indicated that petty administrative lapses in the electoral process should not be over-dramatised.



Speaking after the submission of the presidential nomination forms of the flagbearer, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, the General Secretary said the EC should be allowed to work.



“For the first time, the Commission took the trouble to give us the checklist and it falls within our understanding that disagreements within our institutions should not be overdramatized as if Armageddon is going to fall on us,” she said.