Final results: How KT Hammond, 5 others were approved after tense voting

Parliament has approved all six ministerial nominees of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after a heated debate and tense voting process on March 24, 2023.

Final results declared by Speaker Alban Bagbin showed that all nominees got more votes than the minimum of 137 votes required because out of the 275 eligible voters, there were three absent.



Below are the final figures for each nominee:



Total eligible 275



Absentees = 3



Total valid votes = 272



Hon KT Hammond, Minister for Trade and Industry



Yes = 154



No = 116



Rejected = 1

Abstention = 1



Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture



Yes = 167



No = 98



Rejected = 1



Abstention = 3



Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs



Yes = 147



No = 122

Abstention = 3



Mohammed Amin



Yes = 152



No = 117



Rejected = 1



Abstentions = 2



Osei Bonsu Amoah



Yes = 149



No = 120

Abesmtion = 2



Stephen Amoah, deputy minister of Trade and Industry



Yes = 146



No = 123



Abstentions = 3



Meanwhile, there is a debate on deciding on whether or not to take the vote on the remaining two Supreme Court justice nominees appointed by Akufo-Addo.



Out of the four that were appointed, two of them were approved, leaving George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal, and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.



