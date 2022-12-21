Finance Ministry can’t explain what GH¢1 billion stated in 2023 budget will be used for – MP alleges

Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has alleged that the Ministry of Finance could not explain details of an expenditure item that cost almost half of the GH¢2.4 billion 2023 budget.

According to the MP, the expenditure item which was captioned “Resource Mobilization & Economic Relations” amounts to over GH¢1 billion but the Finance Ministry can not explain exactly what the money is going to be used for.



“The Ministry of Finance has submitted GH¢2.4b as its Budget for 2023. Out of this, the Finance Ministry has earmarked a whooping Ghc1billion for a nebulous "Resource Mobilization & Economic Relations". The Ministry cannot explain to Parliament what exactly that entails,” parts of a tweet Dafeamekpor shared read.



He went on to share purported parts of the report of the Finance Committee of Parliament on the 2023 budget which showed the said Resource Mobilization & Economic Relations under the expenditure of the headquarters of the Minister of Finance.



Meanwhile, the House has been approving the budgetary allocation of the various Minorities, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) ahead of parliament rising.



On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Parliament approved the over GHS917 million budgetary allocation to the Ministry of Energy.

