Financial clearance for allawa coming May ending – RNMA to members

File photo

The Rotational Nurses have not received any allowances since they were deployed by the National Service Secretariat (NSS) in June 2022

The Rotational Nurses And Midwives Association (RNMA) has urged its members to remain calm as leadership takes the necessary steps to get their allowances paid.



This follows an unannounced visit to the Ministry of Health (MoH) by the association on Thursday, 18 May 2023.



The Rotational Nurses have not received any allowances since they were deployed by the National Service Secretariat (NSS) in June 2022.



A statement, co-signed by the National President Jaspah Dzorkah and General Secretary John Domechille of the RNMA, Monday, 22 May 2023, revealed the agreement reached at its meeting with the MoH.

It indicated that: “Financial clearance for this current rotation group of Nurses and Midwives is expected to be released hopefully by the end of this month.”



It further indicated that: “There would be no need for biometric registration. The only requirement for the generation of the staff ID and payment of your due allowance is your Ghana card details.”



“We shall hold on with the nationwide massive demonstration till the end of this month,” the association added.