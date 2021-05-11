We’re not selling nursing, midwifery forms – GAF

A photo of a group of nurses

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has described as “false”, information circulating on social media concerning applications for admission into the Nursing and Midwifery Training College of the 37 Military Hospital.

“We wish to state categorically that this information is totally false and should be disregarded,” GAF said in a statement signed by Col E Aggrey-Quarshie, Director of Public Relations.



The statement noted that the Nursing and Midwifery Training College, 37 Military Hospital, has not yet commenced the sale of e-voucher application or admission forms for the 2021/2022 academic year.

GAF cautioned the general public to be wary of advertisements and publications purporting to sell e-voucher application or admission forms and ignore same.



It said the public will be notified through the appropriate channels anytime the college commences the sale of e-vouchers and admission forms.