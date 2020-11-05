Rotational nurses demand 8-month unpaid allowances

Rotational Nurses have called for payment of their eight-month delayed allowances

The National President of Rotational Nurses, Jerry Mertins Aziamadia, has asked the government to pay their eight-month delayed allowances by Friday, November 20 or they agitate for them.

He also asked that other payment discussions ongoing with the mother leadership, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association be resolved to avoid the usual demonstrations and picketing at the launch of their association in Koforidua.



Mr Aziamadia made a case that a GRNMA survey indicated that rotational nurses contributed to 80 percent of nursing services at health facilities.



“A research conducted by the [Ghana Registered] Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA ), 2012, indicated that this category of nurses contribute about 80 percent of the entire nursing services in healthcare delivery as far as our precious clients are concerned.”



He couldn’t fathom why government has excessively delayed allowances for rotational nurses for over eight months.



“For the past three years, rotational nurses and midwives have to work with empty stomach for more than seven months without pay. Sometimes I wonder how they feed, pay transport to work, rent, electricity and water.”

Two batches of rotational nurses are yet to be paid, he said, adding that trainees in school have not been paid for over eight months too.



He demanded all concerns are addressed by November 20, 2020.



“We want government to address all our concerns by November 20 to avoid any agitation. The government through the Nursing and Midwifery Council, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Finance should ensure that granting of financial clearance, filling of IPPD form, generating of staff ID’s and biometric registration are done timely to prevent interns working for more than eight months without allowance.”



The National President for the rotational nurses further asked their employer and government to make their payments according to the 12L and 12H working documents.



“There is a working document in circulation that indicates that diploma and degree interns must be paid according to the 12 L and 12 H but up to date, upon all efforts by the leadership, no resolution has been made yet."

“We were made to understand that the 12L and 12H payment system is part of the condition of service negotiation.”



The GRNMA National President, Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, assured negotiations with employers would come to logical conclusions to address their concerns.



“We are at work to ensure all your concerns are addressed and delayed allowances paid through the biometric process. We intend to pursue the 12L and 12 H payment negotiation from where our predecessors left to it logical conclusion.”



The Akufo-Addo-led government restored nursing allowances as part of its 2016 campaign promise.