Fire destroys properties at Shiashi on Friday night

More than 50 wooden structures were destroyed on Friday night, August 14, 2020 when fire gutted parts of Shiashi a suburb of Accra.

The fire which started at around 9:30pm destroyed a large number of properties including business shops and wooden structures which served as homes to hundreds of people. There were no casualties.



Residents watched their properties burnt to the ground as they were not able to salvage any of their properties due to the rage of the fire.



About five fire tankers were brought in to quench the raging fire. According to personnel from the Ghana Fire Service, they were only able to contain the fire after the Electricity Company of Ghana was contacted to switch off the electricity in the area.



At the time of filing the story at 1:00 am, the aspiring Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo was present to console families and individuals who had lost their properties.

He also revealed that plans that were underway to assist victims of the disaster.



Meanwhile, fire also erupted in the early hours of Friday damaging several property at the Electoral Commission's office at Sapeiman in the Ga West Municipality, Accra.



