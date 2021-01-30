Fire guts Holy Child Basic School in Ellembelle District

Correspondence from Western Region:

The Holy Child Private Basic School at Nzema Aiyinasi in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region was gutted by fire on Friday afternoon.



The cause of the fire is yet to be known but some eyewitnesses attribute it to flames from the school's refuse dump.



According to eyewitnesses, some students set fire to the refuse and went home.



As the fire began to rage, the Ghana National Fire Service was called to come and quench it.



The fire destroyed the school's urinal and dustbins around the school.

The fire also burnt electric poles and conductors belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) which culminated in power outages for about 10 surrounding communities.



Some residents who spoke to GhanaWeb, on condition of anonymity commended personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service for their swift response.



The school authorities have, however, declined to speak to the situation.



The Ghana National Fire Service has pledged to investigate the cause of the fire outbreak and bring the culprits to book.



