General News

Fire guts UEW laboratory

Te incident recorded no casualties

Fire has destroyed numerous chemicals and materials at the University of Education, Winneba, South Campus Chemistry Laboratory.

The incident which occurred on Wednesday recorded no casualties.



Information gathered by Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan from the Fire Service revealed that the fire outbreak was caused by an electrical fault.



It took a long time for a Fire engine from Apam to come and quench the fire because the Fire engine at the Effutu Municipality is faulty.

The workers and security officers had to help to fight the fire to prevent it from spreading.



The extent of damage is yet to be costed.

