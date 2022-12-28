1
Fire management is a shared responsibility, don’t leave it for us alone - GNFS

Wed, 28 Dec 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has underscored the need for Ghanaians to see firefighting as a shared responsibility.

The Service argued that combating outbreaks in the country is not only meant for service personnel.

It has therefore admonished the public to support it when there are outbreaks.

ACFO Timothy Affum, Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, said Ghanaians are sometimes quick to blame them when things don’t go as planned.

They also fail to recognise that they [Ghanaians] bear responsibility for fire management.

“Fire management is a shared responsibility,” he said. When one side fails to perform its responsibilities, the other suffers. As a result, we are appealing to the public for assistance. We have men on the ground training people about fire safety. But many of them are uninterested. Our fire safety campaign is intended to prevent outbreaks, so we want Ghanaians to welcome our personnel when they come to teach them about fire safety,” he said.

