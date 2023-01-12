0
Menu
News

Fire outbreak at Mataheko: One-year-old baby burnt to death

Defed The fire incidence

Thu, 12 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A fire outbreak that destroyed two wooden structures at Mataheko, close to the Mars Business School in Accra, has resulted in the burning to death of a one-year-old baby girl.

According to 3news.com reports, the girl was asleep when the fire started.

Here burnt remains have been handed over to the Police for preservation and autopsy.

Further reports say that all other inhabitants of the impacted structures escaped unhurt.

The fire was eventually put out by the Ghana National Fire Service from the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Fire Station and the Regional Headquarters Sub-Station.

According to the fire service, they had requested that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) temporarily disconnect electricity from the area to facilitate their operations.

AM/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prof Hanke pegs Ghana's inflation at 77%
Abu Jinapor replies Mahama over Akufo-Addo's Akonta Mining comment
Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country - Alan Kyerematen
Nyaho-Tamakloe slams 'noisemaker' Kennedy Agyapong
Why Kufuor kicked against Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's Alan-Bawumia ticket proposal
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Related Articles: